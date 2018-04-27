Women in Business

El Miércoles 25 de Abril Commerce Industrial Council tuvierón un almuerzo para celebrar a la mujer, especialmente a las mujeres que han podido emprender o un nuevo negocio a pesar de adversidades.

Barbara Martine fue nombrado la mujer del año y cerro con un poderoso mensaje para todas las mujeres y personas que quieren crecer y hacer que su comunida progrese.

This event is a great opportunity to recognize and celebrate your administrative staff and office professionals for their contribution to your workplace. Women play a significant role in our business community and we would like to treat them to a fun and exciting luncheon. They had Live Entertainment, Keynote Speakers, Vendors, Raffles and lots of fun !